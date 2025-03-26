Elderly Couple Who Eloped 64 Years Ago Finally Have Their Fairytale Wedding: "So Wholesome"

An elderly couple from Gujarat, who eloped 64 years ago, have finally tied the knot in their dream wedding. Their inspiring and heartwarming journey, posted by The Culture Gully on Instagram with photos and a video, highlights how they challenged societal expectations, faced family resistance, and ultimately held the wedding they had always dreamed of.

Harsh and Mrunu, childhood sweethearts from different religious backgrounds, defied societal norms and family opposition to be together. In an era where love marriages were uncommon, their romance flourished through furtive glances and tender handwritten letters. When Mrunu's family refused to accept their relationship, she made a courageous decision. Leaving behind a note with a friend that read, "I am not coming back," she eloped with Harsh, and the couple began their new life together.

Sixty-four years after their elopement, Harsh and Mrunu's children and grandchildren decided to surprise them with the grand wedding celebration they had always dreamed of.

"Harsh and Mrunu were childhood sweethearts coming from different religions. Their family was against their marriage as love marriages were not widely accepted back in the 1960s. They ran away, got married and built a life together. Today, their own family, their grand children, children got them married in a beautiful ceremony something that Mrunu and Harshad always hoped for," the video was capotioned.

Watch the video here:

Many users expressed their admiration, awe, and heartfelt congratulations to the couple whose enduring love and commitment have inspired countless people.

One user wrote, "Too cute! They faced opposition even though one was Jain and the other Brahmin—makes you realize how much courage inter-caste marriages still require. Hopefully, people become less conservative and let consenting adults love whomever they want. It shouldn't be a radical or offensive idea, yet somehow, it still is. Happy to see they stuck it out despite their family's opposition."

Another commented, "Come, babe let's get married again, all the people who were opposing are dead now." A third said, "This wedding beats any high-profile celebrity ceremony. What an amazing love story. Wishing this wonderful couple many more years of love and happiness."

A fourth added, "Aww this bride is so beautiful and radiant! Heartwarming… I'm smiling ear to ear."

Yet another said, "Sometimes, love is tested by time, distance, and circumstances, yet the strongest bonds never break. Their story is a beautiful reminder that true love remains constant, no matter the challenges it faces. They ran away to be together, built a life on their own terms, and now, decades later, the same family that once stood against them is celebrating their love. It proves that real love doesn't fade it only grows stronger with time. Some love stories aren't just about happy endings; they're about the unwavering commitment to choosing the same person, every single day, no matter what."