Elderly Couple Reunites After 7 Months Apart In Pandemic. Keep Tissues Handy

The heartwarming moment that Joseph and Eve met each other again after being separated for 215 days.

A couple married for more than 60 years were reunited after seven months apart during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The heartwarming moment that Joseph and Eve met each other again after being separated for 215 days was recorded by staff members of an assisted living facility in Florida.

The Rosecastle facility at Delaney Creek said that Joseph was in rehab after undergoing surgery in March. His wife Eve joined him at the assisted living centre and retirement home, but due to coronavirus-induced restrictions, the two were not able to meet in person until he recovered fully.

"Due to the pandemic, they weren't yet able to see each other. With just phone calls and a few window visits - they persevered," Rosecastle at Delaney Creek wrote on Facebook.

In the moving video, an assistant wheels Joseph to Eve's room. Eve, busy writing something on a paper, looks up realises her husband is next to her. "Oh my God," she exclaims before hugging him tearfully.

"Married 60 years...apart for 215 days...but finally reunited," Rosecastle at Delaney Creek wrote. "We got to witness these two resident love birds see and hug each other for the first time since the pandemic. Get your tissues out!"

Watch the heartwarming reunion below, and keep tissues handy because it might just leave you teary-eyed.

The video has tugged at the heartstrings of thousands of users across the world. Since being posted on Facebook last week, it has garnered over 2 lakh views and hundreds of comments.

"This is a beautiful reunion and certainly brought tears to my eyes," wrote one Facebook user.

"Amazing! Warmed my heart! You can hear the emotion in his voice. Congratulations Joseph and Eve," said another.