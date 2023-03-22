Elderly Couple Assists Daughter-In-Law Get That Perfect Click, Viral Video Wins Hearts

The cute family moment is now going viral on social media.

A video of an elderly couple helping their daughter-in-law to take a romantic picture with her husband on a beach is going viral on the internet. The heartwarming video was shared by actor Bhushan Pradhan on Instagram.

The video shows a young couple trying to pose while standing on rocks at a beach. The video also features an elderly man who is clicking the photos, and the elderly woman is seen helping the daughter-in-law pose by holding her dupatta behind her. After multiple attempts, the couple is able to get the correct pose.

The caption of the video reads, "Overwhelmed seeing these in-laws helping their daughter-in-law get a perfect picture at the beach!"

Watch the video here:

The video has collected 1 million views on Instagram and has triggered an array of reactions on the social media platform. A user wrote, "All girls cloud 9 watching this... hope everyone who wishes to be snapped or make a reel gets good people in their life around."

Another user wrote, "Rare to see such behaviour."

The third user wrote, "My in-laws will do the same. They are such loving souls.."

"Such a loving video," the fourth user expressed.

The fifth user wrote, "Now I want to see the picture!"