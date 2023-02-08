E-Rickshaw Driver Returns Bag With Rs 25 Lakh Cash To Cops, Gets Honoured

Internet users praised the e-rickshaw driver and lauded him for his action

In a display of integrity, an e-rickshaw driver handed over to police an unattended bag containing Rs 25 lakh in currency notes. The incident happened on Tuesday when the rickshaw driver, Aas Mohammad, found a bag lying on the side of the road in Ghaziabad's Modinagar locality when he was ferrying passengers.

The driver tried to locate the bag owner, but couldn't find anyone who could claim it. Instead of keeping the bag to himself, Mr Mohammad turned it over to the cops at the Modinagar police station. When police officials checked the bag, they found 50 bundles of Rs 500 currency notes totalling Rs 25 lakh.

Impressed with his honesty, the DCP gave an appreciation certificate to the driver.

In the tweet, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Commissionerate Ghaziabad described what happened in detail and wrote, ''DCP Rural honoured the e-rickshaw driver who set an example of honesty by handing over a bag full of money found on the roadside to the police.''

The tweet also included two photos of Mr Mohammad, posing with the certificate and a bouquet of flowers.

Meanwhile, internet users praised the e-rickshaw driver and lauded him for his action. One user also thanked the police and wrote, ''Very commendable and it is even more commendable for you to honour this person.''

In a similar incident last year, an auto driver impressed everyone with his honesty when he returned a bag of jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh and Rs 50,000 cash that was left behind in his vehicle.

