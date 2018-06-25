Dump Truck Accidentally Unloads Human Poop On Highway, Disrupts Traffic

The material turned out to be human poop that had, by that time, covered a 3/4 mile stretch of the roadway.
Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Stephen Wheeles tweeted about the strange incident on Wednesday night:
Today, troopers responded to US 50 near Brownstown after a dump truck with an unsecured gate dumped processed human waste on a 3/4 mile stretch of the roadway. Traffic was slowed briefly and the company cleaned up the lost load. The product was deemed environmentally safe. pic.twitter.com/OiE9CxxDst- Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 21, 2018
According to the police, the incident slowed down traffic as the company cleaned up the "lost load."
CommentsThe incident led to a lot of "punny" jokes on Twitter:
New meaning to "dump" truck- Jayne (@CtownHoosier) June 21, 2018
Lmao at "lost load"- Andrew Myers (@AndrewMyers310) June 21, 2018
"Brownstown" "dumped" "human waste" "lost load" ...NOICE- Matt Petrey (@MattPetrey) June 21, 2018
While this happened in Indiana, a small town in USA's Alabama lived in a "stinky nightmare" for over two months when a train dumped 10 million pounds of human poop there.
