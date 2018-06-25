Dump Truck Accidentally Unloads Human Poop On Highway, Disrupts Traffic

"New meaning to "dump" truck," laughs one Twitter user

June 25, 2018
The truck accidentally unloaded "processed human waste" on the road.

A dump truck in Indiana, USA, accidentally unloaded "processed human waste" along a highway on Wednesday, slowing down traffic and leading to a lot of Twitter puns. The vehicle's smelly contents ended up on the road because of an unsecured gate. According to local reports, drivers noticed something strange falling from the back of a dump truck on near Brownstown, Indiana.  One of the other drivers who noticed this happening was an Indiana State Police officer, who pulled over the truck driver.

The material turned out to be human poop that had, by that time, covered a 3/4 mile stretch of the roadway.

Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Stephen Wheeles tweeted about the strange incident on Wednesday night:
 
According to the police, the incident slowed down traffic as the company cleaned up the "lost load."

The incident led to a lot of "punny" jokes on Twitter:
 
While this happened in Indiana, a small town in USA's Alabama lived in a "stinky nightmare" for over two months when a train dumped 10 million pounds of human poop there.

 

Click for more trending news


