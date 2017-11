Donald Trump's Official Portrait Inspires Hilarious Memes

The @WhiteHouse Releases the Official Portraits of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. pic.twitter.com/A90faQ8BMs - Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) October 31, 2017

Today the WH released the official portrait of Trump and Pence. Very nutritious I mean regal. #itsmeullertimepic.twitter.com/zCtXaHXSqf - Hammilton (@mathewpankratz) October 31, 2017

The @WhiteHouse Releases the Official Portraits of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence... pic.twitter.com/4JhlzGmCIE - Dandelion Dollar (@DandelionDollar) October 31, 2017

White House releases new official Trump portrait pic.twitter.com/a9R9jVIAXg - UnindictedWisco (@Wisco) October 31, 2017

Almost a year into his Presidency, Trump's official Presidential portrait is finally available for Federal offices to hang. pic.twitter.com/9Gosk4Q9JB - TrumanCapote's Ashes (@tcapotesashes) November 1, 2017

The White House released the official portraits of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday. The portraits were released nine months after Mr Trump took office, and have been 'liked' over 2,700 times on Twitter. According to CNN , Mr Trump's portrait was clicked at the Oval Office of the White House, in front of Thomas Jefferson's portrait painting, done by artist Rembrandt in 1800.Take a look at the official portraits of Donald Trump and Mike Pence below:The official portraits of the US President and Vice President soon inspired a slew of hilarious memes on Twitter, where people soon began to troll the two. We collected some of the funniest reactions to Donald Trump's official portrait for you to enjoy.Which meme did you like best? Let us know using the comments section below.Click for more trending news