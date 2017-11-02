Donald Trump's Official Portrait Inspires Hilarious Memes

Take a look at the official portraits of Donald Trump and Mike Pence below:
The @WhiteHouse Releases the Official Portraits of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. pic.twitter.com/A90faQ8BMs- Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) October 31, 2017
The official portraits of the US President and Vice President soon inspired a slew of hilarious memes on Twitter, where people soon began to troll the two. We collected some of the funniest reactions to Donald Trump's official portrait for you to enjoy.
Today the WH released the official portrait of Trump and Pence. Very nutritious I mean regal. #itsmeullertimepic.twitter.com/zCtXaHXSqf- Hammilton (@mathewpankratz) October 31, 2017
The @WhiteHouse Releases the Official Portraits of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence... pic.twitter.com/4JhlzGmCIE- Dandelion Dollar (@DandelionDollar) October 31, 2017
White House releases new official Trump portrait pic.twitter.com/a9R9jVIAXg- UnindictedWisco (@Wisco) October 31, 2017
I thought THIS was his official White House portrait??? #trump#pence#whitehouse#portraitpic.twitter.com/Uxms1ASUMe- Robert K. Blechman (@RKBs_Twitstery) November 1, 2017
Almost a year into his Presidency, Trump's official Presidential portrait is finally available for Federal offices to hang. pic.twitter.com/9Gosk4Q9JB- TrumanCapote's Ashes (@tcapotesashes) November 1, 2017
Here, let me fix that for you. #trump#pence#whitehouse#portraitpic.twitter.com/O71HW1uNCk- Jason Wages (@jason_wages) October 31, 2017
Which meme did you like best? Let us know using the comments section below.
Click for more trending news