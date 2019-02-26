Donald Trump Dances To Ranveer Singh's Malhari. The Mashup Is Viral

Donald Trump dancing to a Bollywood song? This mashup makes it possible.

If you thought 'Donald Trump danced to a Bajirao Mastani song' is a sentence you never thought you would read, this mashup is here to prove you wrong. Of the many, many entertaining things on the Internet right now, this might just be the funniest one for Bollywood buffs. A video going viral on social media shows US President Donald Trump dancing to Ranveer Singh's Malhari. The mashup has Mr Trump's face morphed onto Ranveer Singh, and the result has netizens rolling on the floor laughing.

Shared online by a Twitter account with the caption "Peshwa Warrior Trump", the video has been viewed over 3.5 lakh times and has garnered over 2,000 retweets.

Take a look at it below:

Since being shared online, the hit mashup has collected a ton of appreciative responses. It seems to have pleased both Donald Trump fans and Bollywood lovers. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

This is great! — Eleanor (@EleanorRoth8) February 20, 2019

This one is just funny. Enjoy! https://t.co/MOUiJeQQmq — Rick Wescott (@RickWescott) February 21, 2019

Trump face is priceless! — Humberto from Texas (@HumbeGinesta) February 21, 2019

Whoever has created this deserves a medal. Hillarious. https://t.co/QXESX07DE0 — Rahul P (@_rahulpp) February 26, 2019

