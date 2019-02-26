Donald Trump Dances To Ranveer Singh's Malhari. The Mashup Is Viral

The mashup seems to have pleased both Donald Trump fans and Bollywood lovers

Offbeat | | Updated: February 26, 2019 11:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Donald Trump Dances To Ranveer Singh's Malhari. The Mashup Is Viral

Donald Trump dancing to a Bollywood song? This mashup makes it possible.


If you thought 'Donald Trump danced to a Bajirao Mastani song' is a sentence you never thought you would read, this mashup is here to prove you wrong. Of the many, many entertaining things on the Internet right now, this might just be the funniest one for Bollywood buffs. A video going viral on social media shows US President Donald Trump dancing to Ranveer Singh's Malhari. The mashup has Mr Trump's face morphed onto Ranveer Singh, and the result has netizens rolling on the floor laughing.

Shared online by a Twitter account with the caption "Peshwa Warrior Trump", the video has been viewed over 3.5 lakh times and has garnered over 2,000 retweets.

Take a look at it below:

Since being shared online, the hit mashup has collected a ton of appreciative responses. It seems to have pleased both Donald Trump fans and Bollywood lovers. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Love mashups? Don't miss this brilliant video of Beyonce dancing to Madhuri Dixit's Choli Ke Peechhe Kya Hai.

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Donald Trumpranveer singhmalhari

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Indian Air ForceAir StrikeLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HNokia 9Redmi Note 7Vitamin D

................................ Advertisement ................................