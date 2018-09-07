Domino's Russia Learns The Hard Way What Peeps Will Do For Free Pizza

How far would you go for free pizza?

Offbeat | | Updated: September 07, 2018 15:28 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Domino's Russia Learns The Hard Way What Peeps Will Do For Free Pizza

An image shared by Domino's on Russian social media website Vkontakte.

Domino's Pizza in Russia seems to have severely underestimated the lengths to which people will go to for free pizza. On Tuesday, the pizza chain was forced to end a promotional offer in Russia which promised customers free pizza for life if they got the brand's logo tattooed "in a prominent place" on their body, reports the New York Post. The promotion - which was supposed to run for two months - was abruptly ended after just five days as hundreds of people began to get themselves inked with the popular red and blue Domino's logo.

In a post on Russian social media website Vkontakte, the company announced that only the first 350 people with tattoos would be awarded with free pizzas.

The announcement came after Instagram was flooded with pictures of people showing off their tattoos:
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tattooartist (@kinky_chick) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@horeca_synergy) on

In a post on August 31, Domino's had promised up to 100 free pizzas every year for 100 years to anyone who got a tattoo of the company's logo. They had clearly not anticipated the number of people who would go under the needle for their pies.

The news of the cancellation left quite a few people disappointed, while some urged the company to bring the offer to other countries as well:
 

 
What lengths would you go to for free pizza? Let us know using the comments section below.
 

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

domino'sdominos russiapizza tattoo

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Telangana ElectionTamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPetrol PricePrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersAsia Cup 2018Mi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesHot Deals

................................ Advertisement ................................