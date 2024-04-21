Dolly Chaiwala, Who Served Tea To Bill Gates, Posts Video From Burj Khalifa

Dolly Chaiwala had become an internet sensation after serving tea toBill Gates.

Dolly Chaiwala, who became an Internet sensation after serving tea to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has once again caught everyone's attention with his recent visit to Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

A few days back, Dolly shared a video from his recent visit to the world's tallest building for coffee.

In the now-viral video, Dolly arrives at the iconic spot in a plush vehicle, after which he is welcomed by two popular social media influencers, who go by the name 'Bade Bhai Chhote Bhai'.

Next, he is seen enjoying the breathtaking aerial view of Dubai from the 148th floor of Burj Khalifa.

The video shows Dolly enjoying his cup of coffee along with the two brothers. The clip, which has so far amassed over 13 million views, ends with him exiting the complex in his car.

Sharing the video, Dolly Chaiwala wrote, “Ek coffee pine Burj Khalifa ke top pe gaye. [I visited atop Burj Khalifa to drink a cup of coffee].”

Take a look at Dolly Chaiwala's video here:

In February, Dolly took the internet by storm, when the co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates shared a video of himself having tea from his stall in Nagpur.

The clip opened with Gates placing an order for "one chai" at Dolly's cart. Dolly then prepared a special tea in his eccentric way. The final shot showed Gates enjoying the piping hot tea from a glass and also posing for a photo with Dolly.

So far, the video has been played more than 148 million times. The caption of the video shared by Gates read, “In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn—even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!”

Soon after his video with Bill Gates went viral, Dolly revealed that initially he didn't recognise Gates.

He told ANI, “I did not know who he was. I thought that he was some guy from a foreign country so I should serve him tea. The next day, when I came back to Nagpur, I realised who I served tea to. (Agle din pata chala maine kisko chai pilaya).”

Talking about his interaction with Bill Gates, he said, “We did not speak at all. He was standing just beside me and I was busy with my work. After sipping on my tea, he (Bill Gates) said, 'Wow, Dolly ki Chai.'”