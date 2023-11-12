Dog Helps Rescue Team Find Cat Which Fell 30-Metre Down Mineshaft In UK

Daisy alerted her owner about Mowgli's location.

Firefighters successfully rescued a cat that had fallen 100 feet down a mineshaft near its home, all thanks to the assistance of the family's loyal dog, Daisy. Mowgli, who had gone missing on October 20, left owner Michele Rose, based in south-east Cornwall, feeling like hope was slipping away.

However, her spirits were uplifted when she observed Daisy displaying frantic behaviour, darting in and out of the woods surrounding their residence in Harrowbarrow. Ultimately, it was Daisy's actions that led to the rescue of their feline companion, turning the tide of their search.

According to the BBC, Daisy guided Ms Rose along a footpath towards the Prince of Wales old mine workings before "stopping dead in her tracks" next to the mineshaft.

"Daisy is a superstar; she's an amazing dog. Without Daisy doing that, Mowgli could still be down there, that's for sure," Ms Rose said.

"She was persistent in making me follow her; it was amazing."

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) and Cornwall Fire and Rescue were called, but it was "too dark" on the first night to access the mineshaft, the RSPCA said.

The next morning, the team, led by RSPCA animal rescue officer Stephen Findlow, spotted Mowgli, who was 100 feet down but remarkably uninjured, and he was pulled to safety, according to the news portal.