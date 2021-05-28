Viral Video: Dog's Reaction To 'Run In Opposite Directions' Challenge Has Twitter In Splits

Whom does the dog choose? Watch to find out.

It would not be wrong to say that dogs just make the world a better place. With tails that refuse to stop wagging, unlimited sloppy kisses and blind loyalty, they are the perfect companions. And there is absolutely no shame in admitting that we have competed with a sibling, parent or partner to be our dog's favourite human. But now, the Internet has come up with a unique way to determine just who your dog loves more. The viral loyalty challenge involves placing the dog in between you and your partner before you run away in opposite directions. Who the dog follows next is the clear favourite.

Dog owners from across the world have been trying their hands at the challenge but there is one video that made the Internet collectively go, “Awwwww.” The video was initially shared on TikTok and Instagram by a user named Kamila Omarova, who is seen in the clip with her dog and a man. The duo places the furry friend in between them, before running off in opposite directions. The Yorkshire Terrier is clearly perplexed by the strange behaviour of her human friends and even lets out a tiny bark. She then runs in circles at the same spot, stopping to look at either side alternatively. She makes sure to take turns to look in both directions.

The wholesome video found its way to Twitter and soon went viral. The clip, which was posted on May 23, has amassed 3.2 million views so far.

Sharing the footage, one user said, “Dogs are the best.”

Lmaooooooo dogs are the best ???????? pic.twitter.com/0IQxggy4Fk — Queen ???? (@jadastackhouse) May 23, 2021

Another said, “Loyalty is such a cool thing.”

Loyalty is such a cool thing???? https://t.co/e7Zxf0w8iD — Kalei Cadinha-Pua'a (@kaleipuaa) May 28, 2021

Viewers could not get over the cuteness of the pooch.

This is probably the cutest thing I've seen. https://t.co/B42LtyYO1D — Ashu Sharma (@Ashu_Sharma25) May 28, 2021

“He really didn't want to choose,” noted one comment.

He really didnt want to choose https://t.co/YUDhGCqOsB — krap (@KrackedMAP) May 24, 2021

One user described it as “wholesome content,” while another said, “We don't deserve dogs,” and we completely agree.

A dog parent chipped in and said, “If this was my dog he would not run after me, I don't think he'd even notice I ran.”

if this was my dog he would not run after me i don't think he'd even notice i ran https://t.co/2dD8L27yje — mother of geth (@thmyscira) May 25, 2021

Tell us what you think of the cute dog and its adorable antics.