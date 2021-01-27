Doctor Got Vaccinated Without Wife. Their Conversation Is Now Viral

Dr KK Aggarwal's video is going viral on social media and messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

A Delhi-based senior doctor who got himself vaccinated against Covid-19 alone had to face the wrath of his wife, who was heard berating him over a phone call that is now viral on Twitter. Dr K K Aggarwal, a cardiologist and Padma Shri recipient, was being recorded when he received a call from his wife. When he confirmed receiving a shot, she was heard asking "Why couldn't you take me with you?" repeatedly.

A video of their conversation is now going viral on Twitter.

In the video, Dr Aggarwal was heard explaining to his wife that while he had already received the vaccine, she would be able to get it on Monday. "Main pata karne gaya tha aap logon ka, vo keh rahe the 'khaali hai, lagwa lo', toh maine lagwa li (I just went to check on the vaccine. They said get it done, so I got it)," he was seen saying while sitting in a car.

Not buying this explanation, his wife was heard repeatedly saying, "Why couldn't you take me with you?" and "Don't lie to me."

"Main live hun abhi (I'm live on camera right now)," the doctor says while trying to end their conversation. To this she responds by saying, "Main abhi live aa ke tumhari aisi ki taisi karti hun" - which roughly translates to "I'll go live right now and manage you."

"Doctor KK Agarwal got himself vaccinated without his wife. Note to self : don't ever pick-up phone while you are live on tv," wrote Twitter user Tarun Shukla while sharing the video.

On January 23, Dr Aggarwal had shared a Facebook video which shows him receiving the Covid vaccine.

