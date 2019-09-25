Doctor Captures Stunning Footage Of Falcon Swooping Towards Drone

A doctor in Ukraine has captured stunning footage of a falcon investigating his drone. Evgeny Komarovsky, a children's doctor, took to Facebook on Sunday to post images of the falcon swooping towards his drone. The images show the falcon looking curiously at the drone flying over the beautiful Dnieper River in Cherkasy Oblast.

Dr Komarovsky described the brown bird as "a wonderful predator" in his Facebook post.

"A wonderful predator was interested in my drone. How special that its pose fit in the frame so to have a beautiful view behind," he wrote while sharing the pictures. He added that the migratory bird would soon fly to Africa.

Since being shared online, his photographs have collected over 4,800 'likes' and dozens of impressed comments.

"Breathtaking photo," wrote one person in the comments section. "Gorgeous pics," said another.

This isn't the first time that birds have shown an interest in drones and cameras. In 2017, a sneaky seagull in Norway flew away with a man's GoPro - and captured some incredible landscape footage in the process.

What do you think of the falcon video? Let us know using the comments section.

