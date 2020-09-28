"Do A Tewatia" Has A Whole New Meaning After RR vs KXIP. See ROFL Tweets

Rajasthan Royals updated their Twitter bio to read: "Hoping 2020 does a Rahul Tewatia."

'Do A Tewatia' Has A Whole New Meaning After RR vs KXIP. See ROFL Tweets

Rahul Tewatia hit five sixes in an over.

Rahul Tewatia became an overnight star when he hit five sixes in an over off Sheldon Cottrell. The feat helped Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab in Sunday's IPL match and, as expected, created a huge buzz on social media. But success did not come easy to 27-year-old Tewatia, who initially struggled to put bat to ball. At one point, he was on seven after having faced 16 balls. However, Sheldon Cottrell's over changed all that, and Tewatia delivered five sixes in a row that turned the match around in his team's favour. 

His match-turning sixes turned the all-rounder into an overnight star. Pretty soon, the term "do a Tewatia" took on a whole new meaning of its own - signifying a sudden or welcome change. 

In fact, netizens are now hoping that the year 2020 - which everyone unanimously agrees has been nothing but a series of unfortunate events - will also "do a Tewatia" and turn around in its last few months. 

Rajasthan Royals was among the first to tweet about it. The IPL team has updated its Twitter bio to read: "Hoping 2020 does a Rahul Tewatia."

pimtev2

They are not the only one hoping for it. 

In fact, the term "do a Tewatia" inspired several hilarious tweets:

Rahul Tewatia's spectacular turnaround earned him much praise on social media. Former cricketers like Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag also congratulated him - each with a hilarious tweet.

It also led to a number of memes:

Rajasthan Royals have registered two wins from two matches and are second on the IPL Points Table, behind Delhi Capitals. They will next face face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 30.
 

Click for more trending news


Comments
Rahul TewatiaIPL 2020Rajasthan Royals

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india