'Do A Tewatia' Has A Whole New Meaning After RR vs KXIP. See ROFL Tweets

Rahul Tewatia hit five sixes in an over.

Rahul Tewatia became an overnight star when he hit five sixes in an over off Sheldon Cottrell. The feat helped Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab in Sunday's IPL match and, as expected, created a huge buzz on social media. But success did not come easy to 27-year-old Tewatia, who initially struggled to put bat to ball. At one point, he was on seven after having faced 16 balls. However, Sheldon Cottrell's over changed all that, and Tewatia delivered five sixes in a row that turned the match around in his team's favour.

His match-turning sixes turned the all-rounder into an overnight star. Pretty soon, the term "do a Tewatia" took on a whole new meaning of its own - signifying a sudden or welcome change.

In fact, netizens are now hoping that the year 2020 - which everyone unanimously agrees has been nothing but a series of unfortunate events - will also "do a Tewatia" and turn around in its last few months.

Rajasthan Royals was among the first to tweet about it. The IPL team has updated its Twitter bio to read: "Hoping 2020 does a Rahul Tewatia."

They are not the only one hoping for it.

"Hope 2020 ends like Tewatia's innings" — Manish (@Baba_Chu) September 27, 2020

In fact, the term "do a Tewatia" inspired several hilarious tweets:

Engineers who don't know the spelling of Microprocessors one night before the Exam "do a Tewatia" overnight and become chip designers by next morning. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 27, 2020

Hoping to do a TEWATIA with my career ⏩???? — Rohitava Saha (@rohitavasaha) September 28, 2020

Rahul Tewatia's spectacular turnaround earned him much praise on social media. Former cricketers like Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag also congratulated him - each with a hilarious tweet.

Mr @rahultewatia02 na bhai na ???? thanks for missing one ball ! What a game congratulations to rr for a spectacular win !!! #RRvKXIP@mayankcricket great knock @IamSanjuSamson brilliant ! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 27, 2020

Tewatia mein Mata aa gayi.

What a redemption. Such is cricket and such is life, changes within minutes. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 27, 2020

It also led to a number of memes:

R tewatia after 17th over pic.twitter.com/ntvBzdPEBd — Shubham Shrivastava (@Shubham00778642) September 27, 2020

Rahul Tewatia



Till 17th over In 18th over pic.twitter.com/lJ2F1fuYIe — Sagar (@im_saggy) September 27, 2020

Rajasthan Royals have registered two wins from two matches and are second on the IPL Points Table, behind Delhi Capitals. They will next face face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 30.

