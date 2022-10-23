Diwali 2022: Here's A Guide For The Perfect Gifts This Festive Season

Diwali is celebrated with utmost joy and fervour. (Representational)

Diwali, the festival of lights, is all about get-togethers, good food, fun and laughter. This year, it will be marked on October 24. From exchanging sweets to sending gifts to near and dear ones, the festival is celebrated with utmost joy and fervour. Most of us try to come up with unique gift ideas. After all, it is Diwali.

If you are confused about what presents you should buy, don't worry we have got it covered for you.

Here are some gift ideas you can check out:

1. Gift Hampers

One can never go wrong with a gift hamper. You can get it customised by picking the favourite things of the person whom you are planning to gift it. From dry fruits to chocolates, there are a lot of items that you can add to the basket. Best part? It looks super fancy with all the decor and for that additional Diwali feel, add a couple of diyas or candles.

2. Sweets

The festival of Diwali doesn't feel complete without sweets. So, if you haven't decided on a gift beforehand, consider buying a box of sweets for your loved ones.

3. Decoratives

If you don't want to stick to the conventional gift options and go for something unique, think of decorative items. On Diwali, people are busy decorating their houses with lamps, wall hangings, and rangolis. So, why not give them a candle stand or even textured lanterns? Make a choice.

4. Gift Cards

One of the safest gifts you can give on any occasion is a gift card as it allows the person to make their own choice on a gift that they want.

5. Kindle

Is your friend a voracious reader? If yes, then your search ends here. This can be a perfect Diwali gift for all those avid readers out there.