Say Goodbye To PIN Codes: Meet DIGIPIN, India's New Digital Address System

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Department of Posts has launched DIGIPIN, a precise location identification system. DIGIPIN assigns a unique 10-digit code, pinpointing exact property locations, unlike traditional PIN codes. Users can generate their DIGIPIN by visiting a designated government website and locating their home.

The Department of Posts has launched a new digital addressing system called DIGIPIN, designed to provide precise location identification. Unlike traditional PIN codes that cover large areas, DigiPin offers a unique 10-digit code that pinpoints the exact location of a property.

To obtain a DIGIPIN, users can visit a designated government website, locate their home, and generate the code. This system aims to streamline deliveries, especially in remote areas, and enhance emergency services like ambulance and fire rescue operations.

The DIGIPIN system is expected to benefit online shoppers, logistics providers, and emergency responders by reducing errors and increasing efficiency. Users can share their DIGIPIN with online e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon to ensure accurate and speedy deliveries.

To access the Know Your DIGIPIN platform, simply visit (https://dac.indiapost.gov.in/mydigipin/home). This government website allows you to find your unique 10-character DIGIPIN code, which serves as a precise digital address.

Key Benefits:

Precision: Exact location identification within a 4-metre square.

Efficiency: Streamlined deliveries and emergency services.

Inclusivity: Addresses areas lacking formal systems.

Privacy: No personal data storage.

What is DIGIPIN?

According to India Post, DIGIPIN is an open-source nationwide geocoded addressing system developed by the Department of Posts in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and NRSC, ISRO. It divides India into approximately 4m x 4m grids (homes, offices, organisations, etc.) and assigns each grid a unique 10-character alphanumeric code based on latitude and longitude coordinates.​​

How is DIGIPIN different from a regular postal address?

​​While a regular postal address depends on locality, street, and house numbers, DIGIPIN is a geospatial reference using a 10-character alphanumeric code based on the exact coordinates of a location.

Why do we need DIGIPIN when we alread​y have postal addresses?

DIGIPIN simplifies address management by providing precise location-based identification, especially in areas with unstructured or changing addresses. It also helps in areas where no clear address exists, such as rural regions, forests, and oceans.

Is DIGIPIN available offline?

Yes, DIGIPIN is designed to be used offline too. The Department of Posts has shared the programming code for DIGIPIN logic in the public domain for fetching and decoding the DIGIPIN.

Will my postal address change if I use DIGIPIN?

No, your postal address remains the same. DIGIPIN is an additional layer of digital addressing that complements the existing system for more precise and standardised location identification. But as the DIGIPIN ecosystem expands into more sectors and is integrated with more GIS systems, the need for providing a descriptive postal address to service agencies for availing any service may reduce.

How is a DIGIPIN generated for a specific location?

DIGIPIN is derived from the latitude and longitude of a location, encoded into a 10-character alphanumeric format using predefined symbols.

What is the difference between a pincode and a DIGIPIN?

A postal pincode identifies a broader area, such as a locality or neighbourhood, whereas a DIGIPIN identifies a specific approximately 4m x 4m location (your home , offices, organisations, etc.), providing much more precision.

Can DIGIPIN be useful for rural villages?

Yes, DIGIPIN is particularly useful in creating geo-referenced landmarks in rural or underdeveloped areas where traditional addressing systems may not be well-defined.