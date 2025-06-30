Did Meta Offer $100m Signing Bonus? Ex-OpenAI Employee Replies To Sam Altman's Claim

Lucas Beyer recently joined Meta Platforms, leaving OpenAI. He took to social media to refute viral claims made by OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, that he was offered a $100 million signing bonus, calling it "fake news". Meta has, of late, been pushing to hire more researchers from OpenAI to join chief executive Mark Zuckerberg's superintelligence efforts. Recently, it hired Alexander Kolesnikov and Xiaohua Zhai, along with Beyer. They were all working in OpenAI's Zurich office, as per the Wall Street Journal.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Beyer clarified, "Hey all, couple quick notes: 1) Yes, we will be joining Meta. 2) No, we did not get 100M sign-on, that's fake news. Excited about what's ahead though, will share more in due time."

Beyer's post came after Altman's comment during the Uncapped podcast in which he said Meta started making "giant offers" to a lot of people on his team. "Like $100 million signing bonuses. It is crazy." He had then said that he was happy that people were not considering the offer.

A user commented on Beyer's post on X, saying, "bro didn't get the $100m sign on standard offer." Beyer replied, "Thank God Sam let me know I've been lowballed."

Another echoed a similar sentiment, writing, "Sam Altman clearly just threw out the 100m figure out there to make potential takers think that they were being lowballed." Beyer replied, "yes, it was a brilliant move, gotta give him that."

In the latest development, The Information reported on Saturday that Meta is hiring four more OpenAI artificial intelligence researchers, Shengjia Zhao, Jiahui Yu, Shuchao Bi and Hongyu Ren.

They have reportedly agreed to join.