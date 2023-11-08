Dhanteras 2023: Items To Bring Home On This Auspicious Festival

Dhanteras 2023: Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival.

Dhanteras, the festival which marks the beginning of Diwali, will be observed on November 10, this year. The day is considered to be an auspicious day for buying gold and silver jewellery, utensils, and even electronics in a bid to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera—both representing wealth and prosperity in Hindu mythology—to their homes. It is also believed that making 'big' purchases on this day yields good luck in matters of wealth and prosperity.

According to the Hindu calendar, this day falls on the thirteenth day of the bright half of the Kartik month. This year, the Dhanteras puja muhurat is scheduled to last from 5:47 pm to 7:43 pm, or almost two hours.

List of items people should buy on the occasion:

Metals: One of the most popular purchases on Dhanteras is gold and jewelry, as people believe it brings good luck and prosperity. Many people purchase coins featuring images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha and worship these items on Diwali.

Electronic items: Upgrading your home with electronic gadgets and appliances is considered auspicious on this day. Fridge, TV, AC, laptop, smartphones, and microwave are some of the options. People usually wait for this day since the festive season brings many Diwali sales and discounts.

Utensils: Purchasing new kitchen utensils is a way of ensuring your kitchen is well-equipped. It is believed that purchasing utensils brings wealth and prosperity to the household. Go for silver, copper, or brass ones, and avoid steel and iron utensils. According to popular belief, we must not bring empty utensils. They must be filled with food or even water before you enter the house.

Broom: Broomstick is a must-buy as it is associated with Goddess Lakshmi. As per Hindu belief, when you use this broom to clean your house, it is believed to clear out any negativity and promote an influx of positivity.

Home furniture: Revamping the interiors of the house is quite common during the festive period.

Gomti chakra: A Gomti Chakra is the shell of a rare sea snail that is found in the Gomti River. This auspicious purchase is meant to bring lots of success in life and ward off any evil eye.