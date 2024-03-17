Dhaba-Style Malai Kofta With Rusk Twist Takes Social Media By Storm

Malai Kofta is a delightful Indian dish comprising fried potato and paneer balls in a rich, creamy gravy.

The world of food content is ever-evolving, with innovative dishes capturing the online spotlight. Some creations win hearts with sheer creativity, while others leave viewers bewildered. A recent video has struck a delicious chord with food lovers across the internet, introducing a unique twist on a beloved classic, Malai Kofta.

The viral video, shared by Khushal Jangid on Instagram, showcases the preparation of Malai Kofta with a surprising ingredient - rusk.

The video starts with a seemingly ordinary step - emptying a pack of rusk into a large vessel. But the twist comes next, as the rusk is crushed into a fine powder. This forms the base for the kofta filling, which is then enriched with flour, cashews, raisins, spices, and a dash of salt.

Meanwhile, large potatoes are boiled to perfection before being mashed and combined with the rusk mixture. The resulting dough is then shaped into koftas and deep-fried until golden brown. These crispy koftas are then simmered in a rich, creamy gravy, creating the quintessential dhaba-style Malai Kofta.

Mr Jangid, clearly impressed by the dish, gave it a glowing 5/5 rating in the caption, revealing its origin: "Unseen recipe of Malai Kofta. Ganesh Bhojnalaya, Lalkothi, Jaipur. 5/5. Recommended."

Since its upload, the video has amassed over 4 lakh views and sparked a wave of excited comments, with viewers like one user exclaiming, "Wow, super delicious," and another echoing, "Utterly delicious."

For those unfamiliar with the dish, Malai Kofta embodies a vegetarian indulgence featuring fried potato and paneer balls enveloped in a creamy, opulent gravy.

"Malai," translating to "cream" in Hindi, and "Kofta," denoting the fried dumplings, this culinary classic pairs seamlessly with an array of accompaniments, including Butter Naan, Roti, Paratha, or rice variations like plain steamed basmati rice, cumin rice, ghee rice, or turmeric rice.