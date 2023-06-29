Designer Bag, Smaller Than A Grain Of Salt, Sold For Rs 51 Lakh At Auction

The microscopic handbag is less than 0.03 inches wide.

A minuscule bag, 'smaller than a grain of salt', has been sold for $63,000 (Rs 51.6 lakh) at an online auction, CNN reported. The microscopic bag is fluorescent yellowish-green in colour and is based on a popular Louis Vuitton design. The bag has been created by MSCHF, a New York art collective. The CNN report further said that the bag measures just 657 by 222 by 700 microns (less than 0.03 inches wide). It had created stir online when MSCHF posted a photo of the bag on its Instagram handle earlier this month.

MSCHF wrote in the caption that the bag is narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle and is smaller than a grain of sea salt.

"There are big handbags, normal handbags, and small handbags, but this is the final word in bag miniaturization," it had said.

CNN said the bag was made using two-photo polymerisation, which is used to 3D print micro-scale plastic parts.

The bag was sold along with a microscope with a digital display so that the buyer can see the product.

The photos posted by MSCHF show Louis Vuitton's signature "LV" monogram printed on the bag. The full-sized LV bag retails between $3,100 and $4,300.

MSCHF was founded in 2016 and is known for its bizarre auctions. The group was infamously sued by Nike over its 'Satan Shoes', a series of 666 pairs of modified sneakers featuring satanic symbols and drops of real human blood. The dispute was eventually settled out of court.

In 2021, MSCHF ripped up four Birkin bags to create sandals that it offered for up to $760,000 a pair.