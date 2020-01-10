'Delivery Boy By Compulsion,' Says Swiggy Employee Viral For His Artwork

Vishal Samjiskar has impressed Twitter with his artwork.

Vishal Samjiskar, an employee of food delivery platform Swiggy, has captured Twitter's attention with his artwork. On Monday, a Twitter user named Nikhil shared a few images of the artist and his work on the microblogging platform, where they went viral and left thousands impressed. The paintings, shared on Twitter, have earned 39-year-old Mr Samjiskar compliments like "talented" and "brilliant".

"This is Vishal. He delivered my Swiggy order today. He's an artist and he is looking for work," wrote Nikhil while sharing the photos, which include a picture of the Mumbai-based artist painting a clock and one of him in his Swiggy uniform. "Do let me know if you would like to get a painting/wall art commissioned. I can put you in touch with him."

This is Vishal. He delivered my Swiggy order today. He's an artist and he is looking for work. Do let me know if you would like to get a painting/wall art commissioned. I can put you in touch with him. Do spread the word and help him out! pic.twitter.com/3HCMaYSuRx — nikhiilist (@nikhiilist) January 6, 2020

The tweet garnered nearly 12,000 'likes' and was inundated with compliments, job offers, and comments from people looking to get in touch with Mr Samjiskar, prompting an update with a link to his Instagram page.

If he is willing to come to Malda, which we will pay for, we are looking for an artist to paint an Aaganwadi Centre here. Might not get paid as much but would be great exposure for his work. — Naveen Kumar Chandra, IAS (@n_k_chandra) January 7, 2020

Yes please! ???? how does one connect with him? — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 7, 2020

This guy is brilliant ! — Harmeek Singh (@harmeekbhamra) January 7, 2020

The viral tweet even led to a response from Swiggy, saying they would "reach out to the delivery partner to assist in anyway we can."

We have already highlighted this Nikhil, and it is being checked as we speak, we shall reach out to the delivery partner to assist in anyway we can ????



^Adit — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) January 7, 2020

"I didn't know that he (Nikhil) had tweeted about me," Mr Samjiskar tells NDTV. "When I went to deliver his order, he asked me if I wanted water and we started talking.

"He asked me what I do and I told him I'm an artist. I think he liked my work and so he tweeted about it. I got to know he tweeted when he called me."

On his Instagram page, Mr Samjiskar describes himself as "a painter by profession and a delivery boy by compulsion."

"Would love to earn my daily bread through my hobby and passion," he writes.

Vishal Samjiskar tells NDTV that since the tweet went viral, he has received a number of calls from people looking to get commissioned artwork. "Achcha lag raha hai (It feels good)," he says.