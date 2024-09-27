Delhi Police Wishes Google On Its 26th Birthday, Gifts New Road Safety Search Queries

The police department playfully posed several questions to Google via its search bar.

Google, the global search engine leader, celebrates its birthday this month. The internet behemoth turned 26 on Wednesday, September 4, and Delhi police, which is known for leveraging major events and social media trends to raise road safety awareness among citizens, did not miss this opportunity.

In a heartwarming gesture to celebrate Google's birthday, Delhi Police shared a post on its social media platform, playfully asking Google via its search bar why people often behave carelessly while riding and driving.

In the post, the police department wrote, "Hey Google, you are 26 but you can't answer why people: Keep headlights off in low visibility?

The next question was, Why do people text while driving?

Why do people keep feet on the car's dashboard?

Why do people overtake on turns?

Why do people see their faces in the rear view mirror?

At the end, the post reads, Dear Road users, don't make it tough for your life. Follow traffic rules.

The post garnered over 20,000 views within just two hours of being published, attracting numerous comments from people intrigued by the engaging content.

"I absolutely love the amazing memes shared by the Delhi Police. They are simply mind-blowing," commented a user.

"Happy birthday from my side," wrote another user.