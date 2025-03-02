Delhi CEO Goes To Buy A Printer, Leaves With A New Hire: "Talent Is Everywhere"

An ordinary shopping trip to Reliance Digital transformed a salesman's life when a customer spotted his untapped talent. Ankit Aggarwal, CEO of Unstop, recounted this remarkable hiring story on LinkedIn, where it quickly went viral.

Mr Aggarwal walked into an electronics store to buy a printer but left with more than just a purchase- he also found a new team member.

Sharing the story, Mr Aggarwal wrote, "I hired someone while buying a printer! Sandeep at Reliance Digital assisted me with my purchase. As we chatted, he mentioned that he was upskilling to become a front-end developer-learning, improving, and actively seeking opportunities."

Recognizing his enthusiasm, Mr Aggarwal decided to put Sandeep's skills to the test on the spot. "I saw potential and said, 'Build a small app for us as an assignment.' No formal applications, just a real chance to showcase his abilities," he explained.

Sandeep took on the challenge, worked diligently, and delivered. Impressed by his dedication and performance, Mr Aggarwal welcomed him to the Unstop team. "It wasn't planned, and it wasn't a recruitment drive- just a casual conversation that turned into an opportunity," he reflected.

He wrapped up the post with an inspiring message: "Talent is everywhere. Sometimes, all it takes is a conversation. We truly embodied our motto at Unstop-Where Talent Meets Opportunities!"

See the post here:

The post quickly went viral on LinkedIn and several user praised Mr Aggarwal's approach.

A user wrote, "Amazing story Ankit. You giving Sandeep this chance will be an inflection point for him. Happy for both of you."

"A founder is always hiring Ankit! Always on the lookout for good talent," another user commented.

"Sometimes I really wish an opportunity like this strikes my life too!," the third user wished.

"It's inspiring to see how a simple conversation can lead to opportunities. Kudos to Sandeep for taking the initiative in his upskilling journey. This truly highlights the importance of recognizing potential in others and being open to unconventional paths in hiring," the fourth user praised.