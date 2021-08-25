Cynthia Nixon Trolls Ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo For Losing Emmy

Cynthia Nixon took a dig at former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon took a dig disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo through a tweet after he was stripped of the Emmy that he was awarded for his coronavirus briefings. Mr Cuomo was stripped of the international Emmy Award after sexual harassment allegations surfaced against him. On Wednesday, Ms Nixon tweeted, “The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s).” Mr Cuomo received the Emmy in November 2020. However, after Attorney General Letitia James' report accused him of sexually harassing 11 women, the award was rescinded.

On the other hand, Ms Nixon has two Emmy awards for her roles in Sex and the City and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Her remark is reminiscent of the bitterness during the Democratic primary battle between her and Mr Cuomo in 2018. She lost her bid to the governor's seat by almost 30 points.

Twitter users' reactions were mixed with political overtones. A few users supported her stand.

One such user, David Yoffee, wrote, “You should run in the 2022 NY Governor's primary Cynthia, you have a decent chance of winning, you already have my vote, we need someone in NY with progressive ideas!”

But most users were not pleased by her tweet. A user "roseannetweets" wrote, "Wow, this was low, you just lost me as a viewer on your reboot. No need to kick someone while they're down."

Some users took Mr Cuomo's side and still praised him for his role during the pandemic. One user named Dpatrone wrote, "Sorry but your Emmys would not have got us through Covid."

Barbara Hoffmann wrote, "No fan of Andrew, but he won an election and you never came close. Sit down."

But, a user "PoliticalAnt" balanced the stance by writing, "Based on how things have gone, can you honestly say Cuomo was more qualified than her? I know I can't."

One user "inazarab" wrote, "I'd take an actress over a corrupt sex offender any day."

Mr Cuomo resigned from his Governor's position late on Monday (August 23).