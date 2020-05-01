Customer Surprises Food Delivery Man With Cake On His Birthday. Watch

A viral video shows the food delivery man eating birthday cake while in tears.

A video of a food delivery man eating a piece of birthday cake has touched the hearts of many. The video, filmed in China's Wuhan, captures the moment the delivery man was surprised with cake by a customer. It comes from the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, where essential workers like food delivery executives have been working tirelessly since the country eased lockdown restrictions. According to China Daily, the customer decided to express gratitude to the food delivery man by placing an order for a cake with his name on it.

On April 15, the day of his birthday, the delivery man picked up a cake at a bakery and found a note with it that said: "The cake is a gift for the delivery person. Life is not easy, please take good care of yourself!"

A video shared by CGTN on YouTube shows the man reacting in surprise on being told the birthday cake is for him. Due to increased workload amid the pandemic, he had not planned on celebrating his birthday. Taken aback by the kindness, the food delivery worker was moved to tears. He was later filmed crying as he sat down by the road to eat his cake.

Watch the video below:

Footage of the touching incident has gone viral on Chinese social media platform Weibo, where many have praised the customer's thoughtfulness.

"So heartwarming," wrote one person in the comments section on YouTube, while another said, "These are the many unsung heroes that keep and service the community well and provided with essentials."

According to China Daily, many customers have been placing food orders for delivery workers as a way to say thank you.