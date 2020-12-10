Do You 'Sea' The Dad Joke In Sachin Tendulkar's Latest Post?

Sachin Tendulkar and his daughter can be seen sporting life jackets and stylish sunglasses.

Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is on vacation at a mysterious location with his family, shared yet another photo with his family on social media, leaving one yearning for a getaway amid Covid blues.

The cricket legend took to Instagram, to share a post which read, "Sare: Baba are we lost at sea?

me: I'm not shore! #vacation #sea"

In the picture, the master blaster and his daughter, Sara can be seen sporting life jackets and stylish sunglasses, having fun on a boat.

The Instagram post garnered 495,914 likes and 1,860 comments when this story was filed.

A fan, who showered love and affection on the post, commented, "Still looking young paji.."

"Charming picture" and "love you God," said the other fans.

The cricketer has been updating his fans about his getaway at an unknown location through social media.

Earlier, he had shared a video of him parasailing with Ritviz's song "Udd Gaye," playing in the background, delighting his fans.

He also recently uploaded a photo with his son, Arjun, wearing sunglasses. "Vacation vibes," the caption read.

He was also seen cycling in a video, playing golf and relaxing around the swimming pool overlooking the blue waters, exuding peace.

The cricketer has been quite active on social media since the pandemic, sharing upbeat moments from his every day, ranging from funny moments to food recipes.