'Craving Par Nahi...': Delhi Police Wins With Witty Road Safety Campaign

Delhi Police is known for its amusing posts and witty responses to sensitise people about various issues. Their social media posts are always on point when it comes to relaying hard-hitting messages and cracking you up at the same time. On Tuesday, Delhi Police yet again demonstrated their social media prowess by sharing a road safety with a twist. Also, it involves billboards on Cravings by Swiggy, and Netflix.

"Craving par nahi, driving par dhyan do [Don't focus on craving, instead focus on driving]," wrote Delhi Police while sharing a picture on X.

The picture features the 'Swiggy billboard' that reads, "Craving a soup? Order now." The next one is of 'Netflix' urging people to watch their series named 'Killer Soup'. It reads, "Craving a Killer soup? Watch now."

In response to these billboards, Delhi Police also came up with a witty billboard. It reads, "Craving for hospital soup? We hope not. Drive carefully."

The post has received more than 6,000 views on X and an array of reactions from the netizens.

A user wrote, "Brilliant".

Another user wrote, "Delhi Police 100, Swiggy 0."

"Focus on driving not on hoardings," the third user wrote.

On New Year's Eve, the Delhi Police message also went viral.

Taking to X, the police department appealed to the citizens for safe celebrations by sharing a creative advisory using the names of Bollywood movies released in 2023. The witty advisory reads, ''New Year's Eve par 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka', lekin 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', agar 'Animal' bankar 'Bawaal' ya 'Nonstop Dhamaal' machaaya toh kahin aisa na ho ki 2024 la pehla din 'The Great Indian Family' ke bajayee 'Indian Police Force' ke saath manaana pade.

''SAM BAHADURi isi mein hai ki safety ko BHAGWAN BHAROSE mat rakho.. after all, aap bhi KISI KA BHAI, KISI KI JAAN ho!'' caption of the poster reads.