Couple Who Met While Playing Game About Airports Gets Married On A Plane

David and Cathy got married on a Jetstar flight from Sydney to Auckland.

It was a wedding in the clouds, literally, for Australian David Valliant and New Zealander Cathy Valliant. The couple officially said "I do" on a commercial Jetstar flight from Sydney to Auckland, reports CNN. The ceremony took place as they hit the halfway point between their home countries.

According to Stuff New Zealand, Cathy and David met online in 2011 while playing a game called 'Airport City'. They met in person for the first time in 2013 at the Sydney Airport.

"Our love of aviation is what brought us together," says Cathy. "We chatted for more than a year and then I got up the courage to call him for his birthday and sing him happy birthday. It just evolved from there."

The couple wanted their wedding to symbolise their love for aviation, their love for Australia and New Zealand and their love for each other. Cathy says she came up with the idea of a Jetstar wedding to represent all of this and posted on their Facebook page to ask if they could conduct the ceremony mid-flight.

Fortunately, the airline was on board for this unusual plan. Jetstar employee Robyn Holt wed the couple at 34,000 feet above the Tasman Sea. Jetstar Australia also shared a video of the wedding on Facebook on Thursday.

"When New Zealander, Cathy and David from Australia told us that they wanted to get married in-between their two countries, we knew we had to help make their dream come true," the airline wrote. "In what we believe to be a world first, the couple exchanged vows on a Jetstar flight, 34,000 feet above the Tasman."

The video has collected over 67,000 views and hundreds of comments. "Absolutely beautiful," wrote one person, while another said "Love this."

As for Cathy and David, they agree it was an experience they will remember for the rest of their lives.

