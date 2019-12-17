Couple Finds 10-Foot Python Wrapped Around Christmas Tree

A couple in Australia found a python on their Christmas tree.

A couple in Brisbane, Australia recently discovered some unusual decor on their Christmas tree. Leanne Chapman and her partner spotted a 10-foot python wrapped around their Christmas tree on Thursday, reports 7 News.

"We came home from work and there's a couple of butcher birds that visit every day and they were just kicking off on the balcony, going crazy," Ms Chapman, who has lived in Australia for seven years, said.

Her partner, John Brooks, went out to take a video of the birds. As he leaned against the Christmas tree while taking the video, he discovered the cause for their bizarre behaviour.

"As he's turned around and stepped back, he didn't realise he was leaning on the Christmas tree with the snake wrapped around it," Ms Chapman said to 7 News.

"It was a bit of a shock to begin with."

Pics of the python were shared on Twitter by John Brooks. They show the huge snake wrapped around the small tree.

"It was big, really big," Ms Chapman said.

The couple decided not to bother the snake and allow it to stay on the tree as long as it did not enter the house. "It wasn't bothered by us. It just stayed there for a good few hours as we watched it through the window," Ms Chapman said.

At around 10.30 pm, the python slithered off.

