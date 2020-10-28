Couple Braves Storm, Wades Through Floodwater To Get Married

Ronil Guillipa and Jeziel Masuela wade through a flooded river to get married.

This couple was determined to get married, come hell or high water. A couple in the Philippines was photographed walking through a flooded river on their way to church to get married. Dressed in all their wedding finery, they held up their clothes but marched forward, undeterred by the gushing water.

According to local newspaper Philippine Star, Ronil Guillipa and Jeziel Masuela, dressed in a wedding gown and suit, waded through floods to make it to their wedding ceremony. The couple was accompanied by friends and relatives who also braved the stormy weather to be by their side and witness the wedding.

The unusual wedding march took place on October 23 as the couple and their family made their way to the Filipina Independiente Church in the province of Negros Oriental, reports CNN. They had to cross the Luyang River, which was flooded at that time due to heavy rains.

Josephine Bohol Sabanal, a member of the wedding party, shared photographs of the bride holding up her wedding gown while wading through floodwater. The groom also rolled up his trousers as he walked besides her.

The pictures have been widely circulated online, with many congratulating the couple for overcoming obstacles to get married.

Ms Sabanal said that after the wedding ceremony in the church, the entourage had to stay inside because of heavy rain.

Several parts of the country experienced heavy rains and stormy weather due to Typhoon Quinta, which had developed into a severe tropical storm by Sunday.