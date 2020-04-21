Healthcare Workers Stare Down Anti-Lockdown Protesters In Dramatic Pics

A healthcare worker blocks a protester's car in Denver, Colorado. (Reuters)

Striking images by photographer Alyson McClaran have captured a face-off between healthcare workers and anti-lockdown protesters in Denver, Colorado on Sunday. The photos show a small group of healthcare workers, wearing scrubs and protective masks, standing in front of protesters who were demanding that the city ease lockdown restrictions and reopen for business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Guardian, the healthcare workers staged their own counter-protest to remind the protesters of why lockdown measures were imposed in the first placed. The counter-protest by the group came as healthcare workers across the world request people to stay at home to reduce chances of contracting the highly infectious coronavirus and ease the burden on medical staff.

Protesters in certain USA states, however, have been demanding that lockdown restrictions be lifted. On Sunday, hundreds gathered at the state Capitol, ignoring social distancing guidelines and waving slogans that ranged from "Freedom over fear" to "Free Colorado".

A standout image from the Sunday protest by Ms McClaran shows a woman leaning out of a car to yell at healthcare workers blocking her path while holding a sign that read "Land of the Free".

"Land of the free. Go to China if you want communism," she said to the person standing in front of her, according to CNN.

Other images from the rally also show other healthcare workers staring down the protesters.

The dramatic images have gone viral on social media, collecting over 32,000 'shares' and more than 16,000 'reactions' on Facebook.

"Historic, powerful photos that will help define the age of Covid," wrote one person in the comments section.

"This is both appalling and inspiring. Thank you for these photos and this vital coverage," said another.

Stay-at-home measures, which experts say are essential to slow the spread of the virus, have battered the US economy and more than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past month.

Demonstrations to demand an end have previously erupted in a few spots in Texas, Wisconsin and the capitols of Ohio, Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia. On Sunday, an estimated 2,500 people also rallied at the Washington state capitol in Olympia to protest Democratic Governor Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order, defying a ban on gatherings of 50 or more people