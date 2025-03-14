Video: American Airlines Plane Catches Fire At Denver Airport

A Dallas-bound American Airlines plane caught fire at Denver International Airport on Thursday. There were 178 people onboard, including six crew members.

A Boeing 737-800 of American Airlines, flight no. 1006, departed from Colorado Springs and was bound for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport when the plane was diverted to Denver, an airline spokesperson said.

The videos of evacuation are viral on social media. In one of the videos, passengers on board the flight appeared to be forced out onto the plane's wing as they evacuated the aircraft and smoke billowed from the plane.

According to several news reports, the aircraft was moving to the gate after landing and "experienced an engine-related issue."

"The 172 customers and six crew members deplaned and are being relocated to the terminal," the airline said.

"We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority."

The fire was extinguished and no one was harmed.

It is yet to be certain what caused the fire.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration said American Airlines Flight 1006 was diverted and safely landed at Denver International Airport.