Cops Get Call About 'Foot-Long Alligator' In Colorado. It Turns Out To Be...

You may have seen several stories about cops being called in when people find scary creepy-crawlies such as snakes or giant lizards in or around their houses. However, one such call by a family in Colorado, US, has many people laughing out loud. No, it wasn't the call itself but what the distress call turned out to be about that has people amused.

A post shared by Montrose County Sheriff's Office on Facebook details the specific call. "We never know what each call may bring, and this call is one of our favorites from the weekend," says the post shared on September 21. The call made was about an alligator in a family's home. However, when deputies arrived and checked the porch, it turned out to be a salamander.

Pictures posted on Facebook show the officials holding the culprit that scared the family. "Thanks to Sgt Cox for the photos and Deputy Lovato for the amphibian handling skills," says the post.

Since being shared, the post has collected quite a few reactions on Facebook.

"Oh man... this is what humanity is coming to," says one Facebook user. "That's a big salamander," says another. "That's funny," says a third.

Back in February, police officers from North East Police Division in Scotland's Aberdeenshire received a phone call about a big tiger being spotted on a farm. The cops rushed to the area and after a 45-minute 'standoff' realised that the tiger was actually just a huge stuffed toy.