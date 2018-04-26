Cop Who Shocked Fireman With Stun Gun Makes Up With 'Sorry I Tased You' Cake "I bet that was a shocking experience," joked a person on Facebook

There is nothing a sumptuous cake can't fix. Broken heart? Eat a chocolate cake. Work stress driving you nuts? Get a slice of cake. So when an American police officer mistakenly shocked a fireman with a taser while working together, she thought a cake would be a good way to make amends.Hamilton Township Police Department officer Darcy Workman was assisting the local fire department during a medical emergency. When the crew arrived at the hospital, an altercation happened with a patient, reported WNEP News . Officer Workman was trying to restrain with patient with a stun gun when she accidentally ended up tasing firefighter Rickey Wagoner.The firefighter was not seriously injured but an apology was due.So, the police officer presented the firefighter with a cake as an apology.The message said - "Sorry I tased you". Followed by a sad face.Hamilton Town Police Department shared the moment the police officer presented the firefighter with the cake and from the photo it appears there are no hard feelings. Comments on the Facebook post, which was shared over 1,700 times, included several puns."I bet that was a shocking experience," read a comment. Another person commented, "At least he was a good sport about the electrifying experience." A third wrote, "There was a little electricity between them."