'Contact Me If...': Thief In China Leaves Note For Owner After Stealing Watch And Laptop

The incident took place on May 17. (Representative pic)

In a bizarre case of burglary in China, a thief robbed an office in Shanghai and then left a note asking the owner to improve their anti-theft system. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the incident took place on May 17. The thief managed to enter a company premises and steal a watch and laptop, but before departing he left a note for the employer, suggesting an upgrade to the security measures in place, Shanghai police said.

According to the cops, the man, identified by his surname Sang, scaled the building's outer wall before gaining entry. He managed to steal a watch and an Apple MacBook from the office. When inside the house, the burglar gathered mobile phones and laptops, piled them onto a desk, wrote inside a notebook, left it open and stuffed it under the pile of digital devices, the police said.

"Dear boss, I took a wristwatch and a laptop. You should improve your anti-theft system. I did not take all the phones and laptops, fearing it might hurt your business," the man wrote in the note, per the outlet.

At the end of the note, he added: "Contact me if you want your laptop and phone back," and left his number.

The police then tracked down the thief using public surveillance cameras and the phone number he left. He was arrested a few hours after the crime, the outlet reported. Sang was caught while on a train leaving Shanghai, and he still had the stolen items. He is currently under custody, cops said.

This incident has caught the attention of mainland social media users as well. "Kind thief," wrote one user. "He committed the crime of being too cocky," said another.

"Rather than asking the company to improve the anti-theft system, he should have improved his getaway skills," jokingly wrote one user. "Just like the old saying goes, 'There is honour among thieves'" commented another.

Meanwhile, in a similar instance in India, a burglar left a "good bank" note after a failed heist in Telangana. This incident took place in September last year. The masked burglar gained entry into a government-run rural bank's branch at Nennel Mandal headquarters after breaking the main door's lock.

He searched the cabins of cashier and clerks but could not find any currency or valuables. He was unsuccessful in opening the lockers. He then took a newspaper and wrote on it in Telugu with a marker pen stating, "I could not get single rupee...so don't catch me. My finger prints will not be there. Good bank," police said.