Conman Built Fake Roman Amphitheatre And Charged Tourists Rs 4000 To Visit It

An Italian man has been sentenced to prison after fooling tourists into believing they were visiting an ancient Roman amphitheatre that he had built himself. According to a report by The Metro, Franco Malosso von Rosenfranz claimed that the so-called Berico Maritime Amphitheatre near Vicenza in northern Italy was one of the oldest and most spectacular ancient theatres in the world. Visitors paid up to Rs 4,400, or around 35 Pounds, for guided tours of the site.

The Metro reported that Malosso told tourists the structure dated back to AD 393 and even claimed famous historical figures such as Julius Caesar and Cleopatra had links to the location. He also promoted stories connecting the site to Shakespeare's Juliet Capulet, despite the character being associated with nearby Verona.

For years, the attraction appeared genuine enough to attract visitors and gain attention from local tourism bodies. The site was even included in tourism promotion material and an EU-funded travel guide, helping to boost its credibility.

However, suspicions began to grow in 2016, leading to an investigation by authorities and archaeological experts. Their examination revealed that the supposed ancient ruins had actually been built using modern materials including fibreglass, plaster, cement and papier-mache . Satellite images also showed that the hillside had been cleared before construction began.

According to The Metro, experts found no evidence of any genuine Roman structure at the site. Instead, they concluded that the entire complex had been recently created and then artificially aged to appear ancient.

After a lengthy legal process, Malosso was convicted of illegal construction, art forgery and creating works without proper authorisation. He was sentenced to two years and four months in prison and fined 3,000 Euros. Local authorities are also seeking compensation for the damage caused by the fraud.

The case has attracted widespread attention across Europe and is being described as one of the most unusual archaeological hoaxes uncovered in recent years.