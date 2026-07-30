Confused By 'Ate,' 'Bussin', And 'Clock It'? Your Ultimate Guide To 60 Gen Z Slang Terms

- Gen Z slang has moved from social media to mainstream conversations in India
- Lok Sabha members recently used Gen Z terms like delulu and FOMO in session
- Popular phrases include bussin, clock it, aura farming, and glow-up
If you've spent even a few minutes on social media lately, chances are you have come across words that seem to belong to an entirely different language. From 'delulu' and 'bussin' to 'clock it' and 'aura farming', Gen Z's ever-evolving vocabulary has become an unmistakable part of online culture. What began as niche internet slang on TikTok, Instagram Reels, X, meme pages and group chats has steadily made its way into mainstream conversations. This year alone, Gen Z humour dominated discussions around the 2026 NEET leak protests, where witty placards and viral one-liners became almost as talked about as the demonstrations themselves.
Now, the trend has reached one of India's oldest institutions. During a recent Lok Sabha session, lawmakers casually used phrases such as 'delulu', 'clock it' and 'FOMO' – a moment that left many younger internet users amused while sending millennials and boomers straight to Google in search of their meanings.
Terms that once existed only in comment sections and private chats are now finding space in classrooms, offices, television debates and even parliamentary speeches. For those struggling to keep up with the internet's rapidly expanding dictionary, here's the ultimate guide to some of the most popular Gen Z words and phrases.
Ate: Doing something exceptionally well or looking amazing.
Ate and Left No Crumbs: Delivered a flawless performance.
Aura Farming: Trying to appear effortlessly cool, mysterious or charismatic.
Based: Unapologetically authentic or expressing an unpopular opinion confidently.
Basic: Mainstream or lacking originality.
Bed Rotting: Staying in bed all day resting or scrolling on your phone for self-care.
Bet: Okay, agreed, or sounds good.
Bougie: Fancy, high-class, or acting wealthier than one is.
Brain Rot: Obsessive consumption of silly or addictive internet content.
Bruh: An expression of disbelief, frustration, or just... vibes.
Bussin': Extremely good, especially when talking about food.
Cap / No Cap: Cap means a lie, while No Cap means telling the truth.
Caught in 4K: Caught red-handed or with undeniable evidence.
Clock It: To notice or correctly point out something.
Cooked: Exhausted, doomed or in trouble.
Crashing Out: Having a sudden, dramatic or angry emotional outburst.
Dank: Cool or high-quality, often used for memes.
Delulu: Delusional; used for someone with unrealistic hopes or beliefs, often jokingly.
Drip: Killer style, usually referring to clothes or fashion.
Era: A distinct phase or period in a person's life (e.g. my healing era).
Extra: Over-the-top, dramatic or doing way too much.
Finna: About to do something.
Fit Check: Showing off your outfit.
Flex: To show off possessions or achievements.
FOMO: Fear of Missing Out.
Ghost: To suddenly stop all communication with someone without explanation.
Glow-up: A big, positive transformation in someone's looks, style or life.
GOAT: Greatest of All Time; the best to ever do it.
Hard Launch: Officially revealing a relationship or major announcement.
Highkey / Lowkey: Very obviously or strongly / Secretly or slightly.
It's Giving: Reminds me of or has the vibe of something.
IYKYK: An inside joke or niche reference (If You Know, You Know).
Let Him/Her Cook: Let someone continue what they're doing because it's going well.
Lit: Exciting, fun or wild.
Lore: A person's backstory or the history behind an event.
Main Character Energy: Acting confidently, like the star of your own story.
Mid: Average, mediocre or overrated.
Mog: To outshine or look significantly better than someone else.
Noob: An unskilled beginner or newcomer, especially in gaming.
NPC (Non-Player Character): Someone who seems unoriginal or follows the crowd blindly.
Pookie: A playful term of endearment for someone you like.
Rent Free: Something or someone you can't stop thinking about.
Rizz: Short for charisma; the ability to charm or flirt well.
Roman Empire: Something you think about all the time.
Salty: Feeling bitter, jealous or annoyed, especially over something small.
Sending Me: Something is so funny it causes uncontrollable laughter.
Serving: Giving off a particular vibe or look (e.g. serving looks).
Sigma: An independent, self-reliant person; often used ironically online.
Side Eye: A look of scepticism, disapproval or judgement.
Simp: Someone who does way too much to impress a person they like.
Slay: To do something impressively or look amazing.
Soft Launch: Subtly hinting at a relationship or major life update online.
Stan: A passionate fan or supporter.
Sus: Suspicious or shady.
Touch Grass: Spend less time online and reconnect with real life.
Vibe Check: Assessing someone's mood, energy or the atmosphere.
Washed: Past one's prime, lacking skill or no longer relevant.
Woke: Aware of social or political issues; sometimes used sarcastically.
Yap: Talking too much, especially in an annoying way.
YOLO: You Only Live Once; used to justify doing something spontaneous.
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