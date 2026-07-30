Confused By 'Ate,' 'Bussin', And 'Clock It'? Your Ultimate Guide To 60 Gen Z Slang Terms

If you've spent even a few minutes on social media lately, chances are you have come across words that seem to belong to an entirely different language. From 'delulu' and 'bussin' to 'clock it' and 'aura farming', Gen Z's ever-evolving vocabulary has become an unmistakable part of online culture. What began as niche internet slang on TikTok, Instagram Reels, X, meme pages and group chats has steadily made its way into mainstream conversations. This year alone, Gen Z humour dominated discussions around the 2026 NEET leak protests, where witty placards and viral one-liners became almost as talked about as the demonstrations themselves.

Now, the trend has reached one of India's oldest institutions. During a recent Lok Sabha session, lawmakers casually used phrases such as 'delulu', 'clock it' and 'FOMO' – a moment that left many younger internet users amused while sending millennials and boomers straight to Google in search of their meanings.

Terms that once existed only in comment sections and private chats are now finding space in classrooms, offices, television debates and even parliamentary speeches. For those struggling to keep up with the internet's rapidly expanding dictionary, here's the ultimate guide to some of the most popular Gen Z words and phrases.