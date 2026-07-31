Cockroach Cafe Opens In Bihar, Wins Hearts With Its Unusual Name

A newly opened cafe in Bihar has become the talk of social media because of its unusual name. Located on the Hilsa Bypass in Nalanda district, the Cockroach Cafe has been attracting attention and sparking jokes online. Many users have shared photos of the cafe, quipping, "Now if you find a bug in your food, you can't even complain."

What's The Cafe Like Inside?

Despite its eyebrow-raising name, the cafe offers a modern and welcoming atmosphere. The interiors feature a black-themed design with hanging yellow lights attached to a tin roof. Artificial vines and flowers decorate the walls, while black rattan sofas, red cushions and glass tables provide seating for customers.

A small refrigerator and yellow plastic chairs can be seen in one corner, and potted plants placed against blue and green walls add a fresh touch to the space. In the evenings, groups of friends often gather here for tea, snacks and social media reels.

Why Is It Called 'Cockroach Cafe'?

Speaking to NDTV, the cafe's owner explained that the unusual name was chosen deliberately to stand out from the crowd.

"Young people like things that are different. You can find hundreds of places called 'Royal Cafe', but there is only one 'Cockroach Cafe'. We wanted a name that would make people smile and grab attention. People may come because of the name, but they will stay because of the quality," he said.

The owner added that cleanliness remains a top priority and that the name should be seen as a branding idea rather than a joke. He also pointed out that in the age of social media, a unique name can generate publicity without spending heavily on advertising.

(Photo Credit: Instagram@01_nalanda_se)

Social Media Reacts

The cafe's name has triggered a wave of humorous reactions online. While some users have described it as one of the boldest marketing ideas they have seen, others have joked that customers would have no grounds to complain if they spotted an insect in their meal.

Local resident Rakesh said he initially thought the cafe was a prank, but changed his mind after visiting.

"I was surprised by the name, but the place is clean and perfect for taking selfies," he said.

Not everyone is convinced, however. Some older residents have questioned the choice of name, while many younger people appear to support the creative branding.

What Does The Menu Offer?

The cafe opened just three days ago and currently serves tea, coffee, Maggi, sandwiches and cold drinks. Prices have been kept affordable, similar to those at other cafes in the area, making it accessible to a wide range of customers.

In just a few days, the cafe has shown how an unconventional name can generate curiosity and draw crowds, proving that in business, a distinctive identity can sometimes be half the battle won.



(With inputs from Ravi Ranjan)