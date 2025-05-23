"Choose Delhi": Influencer Reacts To Karnataka Auto Driver's Message For Non-Kannada Speakers

In recent times, the Kannada language row in Karnataka has sparked significant debate, particularly in Bengaluru, a city known for its multicultural population. While advocates suggest people learn the language, claiming it's a way of respecting the local culture, critics argue that such a demand is exclusionary in a cosmopolitan setting. Now, an X post by a Delhi-based content creator has reignited the language debate online. It all started after Madhur, known online as @ThePlacardGuy on the microblogging platform, shared a picture of a Karnataka autorickshaw with a message addressed to non-Kannada speakers.

"You are in Karnataka, learn Kannada. Don't show your attitude, you f****r. You come to beg here," the message printed at the back of the three-wheeler read. The content creator shared the picture on X on Wednesday, along with a public plea, encouraging people to choose the capital city for work opportunities.

"I'm once again saying, Come to Delhi, and don't speak in Hindi if you don't know/want, speak in English or sign language or whatever convenient. Nobody will be rude to you for not talking in Hindi. And certainly nobody would tell you that you came to delhi to beg," Madhur wrote.

I'm once again saying, Come to Delhi, and don't speak in Hindi if you don't know/want, speak in English or sign language or whatever convenient. Nobody will be rude to you for not talking in Hindi. And certainly nobody would tell you that you came to delhi to beg. We know if you… pic.twitter.com/JeDvtiYgDS — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) May 21, 2025

"We know if you came to delhi for work, it's because delhi people were not skilled enough for that task, that's why someone who knew the job better than a Delhiite got that job/started that business. No hate for not speaking in Hindi, you're all welcome!" the X user added.

He explained that the movement of migrants helps a city's economy. "it's not just Delhi who is giving you job/bread/money, it's both ways, you're giving employment to Delhiites too, the cabbies, sabzi walas, delivery boys, your house's owner, everyone is earning their living because of you," he wrote. "We're thankful that you choose Delhi as your destination. Enjoy your time here! Cheers," Madhur expressed.

The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, garnering mixed reactions. While some agreed with the content creator, others opposed the plea.

"I agree. Delhi has many problems like pollution, water , safety but not this one. We welcome each and every one and even we are happy if we see that people from other states come and live here," wrote one user.

"these cartoons must understand it wasn't some gold mine in Karnataka that has lured people there, it is the presence of those very people of different states that has made Bengaluru the cosmopolitan it is," commented another.

"This abusive words against those who speak another language should stop.. Am against language chauvinism and i despise language chauvinist du-mbs," expressed a third user.

However, one user said, "The concern stems from the fact that many people who move to Karnataka from the North often stay for years, build their livelihoods, yet make little to no effort to learn the local language. Even basic conversational Kannada is often ignored. In many cases, there's an expectation that everyone, even a local rickshaw driver should speak Hindi or English. Is that a fair expectation? Local communities generally ask only for minimal effort, to learn enough Kannada to communicate respectfully and functionally. It's not an unreasonable request."

"I was all the way bullied for not being able to speak Hindi when I was in Delhi and FYI, I was just a kid ! My mom was laughed upon, for speaking "tooti footi hindi", I was called Madrasi with full on ragging. You really think people are saints there and aren't rude?" shared another.

"My mother tongue is telugu and I have lived all my life in Bangalore. Kannadigas as super hospitable. Without disrespecting, if try a couple of words, they treat you with so much of warmth," expressed one user.