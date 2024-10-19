Chinese Woman Risks Children's Lives On 23rd-Floor AC Unit To Upset Husband During Argument

The mother blocked the father from reaching them.

After a fight with her husband, a woman in central China allegedly disturbed him by placing her two small children on an air conditioner outside their 23rd-floor apartment, according to the South China Morning Post.

On October 10, neighbours in Luoyang, Henan province, heard the children's cries and recorded the event for posterity in a viral video. The children were not wearing any safety gear; therefore, the mother prevented the father from getting to them. The daughter was crying, while her brother seemed more composed. It's unknown what caused the couple's fight. A nearby resident reported the incident to the police.

"The firefighting vehicle came and the children were rescued," an official at the local Women and Children's Federation said, adding that they were looking into the case.

According to SCMP, the police are also investigating the incident. It was not disclosed whether the mother would receive punishment. The video clip, viewed 55 million times on Weibo alone, received a huge response in China.

"A mother should protect her children. But she put her children in dire danger. She is not fit to be a mother," one online observer said.

"If an accident happens, she will regret it more than anyone else. Why adopt such an extreme measure? Calm down. If you cannot live with him any longer, just divorce him," another person wrote.

"This woman is insane and horrible! She should receive serious judicial punishment," said another.