Chinese Influencer Fakes Pregnancy At Matchmaking Event To Gain Followers

In a bid to boost her social media presence, a 32-year-old online influencer, identified as Chen Xiaosi on Douyin, faked being five months pregnant and participated in a matchmaking event in Sichuan province, southwestern China, reported South China Morning Post.

Wearing a fake baby bump, she joined a local matchmaking corner, presenting a document with her details and requirements for a potential husband. Her demands included a house, a car, a monthly income exceeding 20,000 yuan, and kindness towards both her and the unborn child.

In a viral video, she can be seen holding a paper with her personal information written on it - "32 years old, single, no property or car, five months pregnant".

The paper also lists details about the husband she is looking for.

"He should have a flat and car, more than 20,000 yuan (US$2,800) monthly salary, and must treat me and my child well."

The woman can be seen talking to a man who showed interest in her.

"Although the child is not yours, I'm yours, " she says to him. "If you love me, you won't care about whether the child is yours." She goes on to say that her child would take his surname.

One man told her that he had a 40-year-old son who would be willing to marry her but his salary was between 7,000 and 8,000 yuan ( Rs 82,000-94,000). The influencer looked appalled and dismissed him with a wave of her hand.

The woman's stunt sparked widespread criticism on social media.

It even led to a police investigation which revealed that it was merely a social media stunt bid to gain followers.

During the investigation, the influencer admitted that it was a publicity stunt. Her social media account appears to have closed, as per reports.



