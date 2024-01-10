Chinese Family Of 8 Makes A Hotel Its New Home, Pays Rs 11,000 Per Day

The family of eight share a suite with a living room and two twin rooms.

A family of eight in China is making waves on social media for its unconventional lifestyle choice. Instead of living in a house, the family has been staying in a luxury hotel for the past 229 days and doesn't seem to be giving up on the unusual living arrangement anytime soon. According to the South China Morning Post, all members of the family have been staying at a hotel in the city of Nanyang where they pay 1,000 yuan (Rs 11,000 approximately) per day.

The family of eight shares a suite with a living room and two twin rooms. Since the price of the room is all-inclusive, the family does not have to pay extra charges for electricity, water, parking, or heating. The family is so content with their way of living that they are now planning to spend the their rest of life in luxury.

The unique story came to the fore when a video was shared on social media showing the family members standing in a room that houses a sofa, TV, and chairs, and filled with daily life supplies like clothes, food, and water.

''Today is the 229th day of our stay at the hotel. The room costs 1,000 yuan per day. Our family of eight live very well. We feel happy living here, so we plan to live in a hotel for the rest of our lives'', a member of the family, Mu Xue, said. She added that the hotel gave them a special rate for long-term rentals.

In another video, Mu informed that her family owns six properties and is in good financial health.

''I never thought this way of living would help save money. I just feel that it makes everything convenient. We feel happy living here, so we plan to live in a hotel for the rest of our lives,'' Mu told Star Video.

While some internet users were fascinated with this alternative living arrangement, others found it quite ridiculous, with some saying that the arrangement might be uncomfortable for family members.

According to the mainland real estate information platform, Anjuke, the average rent for an apartment with two rooms in Shanghai has reached 20,000 yuan (Rs 2,37,281) a month, excluding utilities. The hotel stay, on the other hand, totals 30,000 yuan per month, a sum that includes everything.