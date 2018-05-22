10-Foot Sinkhole Swallows Three Cars. Watch The Moment It Opens Up

The dramatic scene unfolded at a construction site for an old drainage system in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province in the early hours of May 20. Surveillance footage from the site shows a road around the dug-up, cordoned off site suddenly collapsing. The crumbling ground drags with it three vehicles - including a minivan - parked on the road causing a big splash. Approximately 40 square metres of ground caved in the incident.
A probe revealed that the mishap was the outcome of not having supporting measures in place at the site and heavy rain the day before, ITV quotes Chinese authorities. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as there were no people at the site at the time of the incident.
According to Daily Mail, construction work at the site has been put on hold temporarily. The company overseeing the work has been ordered by the local government to repair the damaged sewage pipes and compensate the vehicle owners.
CommentsWatch the video here.
Last month, a sinkhole believed to be the length of two football fields and as deep as four double-decker buses appeared on a farm near Rotorua on New Zealand's North Island. The massive crater opened up on a dairy farm following heavy rains. It was estimated to be about 200 metres long, 20 metres deep and 20-30 metres wide.
trending news