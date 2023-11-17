Chilling Footage Of Giant Cobra Invading Golf Course Goes Viral

The cape cobra is one of the deadliest snakes in Africa.

Encountering a cobra swiftly emerging from the bushes in front of you is undoubtedly a terrifying experience. The same frightening scenario unfolded for an individual on a golf course, and the incident was captured on camera and subsequently shared on social media.

The cobra's angry intrusion onto a South African golf course, emerging from the bushes and causing chaos among the people present, was captured in the video.

"Cape Cobra, on our ladies' tee box! I'm definitely going to hit straight from now on," read the caption of the scary clip.

Watch the video here:



The cobra then proceeds to ominously knock down one of the course signs, relentlessly striking it with its venomous fangs in a terrifying manner.

Needless to say, the video has gotten a lot of reactions from social media users.

"That's what you get for building a golf course! In the jungle, does the animal lover think building a golf course in the environment of animals is appropriate? Let's keep building greens in the desert too," commented a user.

"I'm not going to mention that there's also a mongoose in the back. That snake was running for its life," wrote a user.

"At first, I thought it was a King Cobra, which made no sense to me because of your location. Then I realized it had no pattern of chevrons. That is one huge cape," commented a third user.