Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Meets Boy Who Went Viral For Singing 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar'

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel with Sahdev Dirdo.

A young boy whose singing video turned him into an overnight Internet sensation has now been congratulated on his success by the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel. Earlier this month, a video of the schoolboy singing the 2019 song Bachpan Ka Pyaar went massively viral on social media. In the short clip, which has racked up over 9 million views on Instagram, the boy - identified by India Today as Sahdev Dirdo - was seen standing in front of his teacher as he sang. The video was filmed two years ago but surfaced on social media only recently, triggering the viral Bachpan Ka Pyaar social media trend which has seen participation from celebrities, influencers and even police departments.

This week, Sahdev Dirdo was felicitated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Mr Baghel took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video with the schoolboy and wrote: "Bachpan Ka Pyaar... Wah (Wow)."

In the clip, Sahdev Dirdo can be seen standing with the chief minister and his aides. At their request, he once again sings the song that turned him into a viral sensation.

The video has been viewed over 4 lakh times on the microblogging platform, where many praised the boy's talent.

Mr Baghel had shared a post for Sahdev earlier as well. "Sahdev is getting so much love from Chhattisgarh and the whole country in his childhood. I wish this child a bright future," he wrote.

सहदेव को बचपन में छत्तीसगढ़ और पूरे देश का इतना सारा प्यार मिल रहा है।



मैं इस बच्चे के उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना करता हूँ।https://t.co/Szla37o6PU — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) July 24, 2021

According to Free Press Journal, Sahdev belongs to Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

His video triggered a hugely popular trend on social media - and rapper Badshah's remix only helped its popularity further. Badshah posted a remix of the song on Instagram on July 16. It has been viewed a whopping 54.9 million times on Instagram.

Mumbai Police also took part in the viral Bachpan Ka Pyaar trend with this hilarious post on cyber security, shared yesterday.

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.