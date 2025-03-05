"ChatGPT Saved Our Relationship": US Couple Reveals How AI Helped Solve Fights

As AI technology continues to advance at breakneck speed, a growing trend is emerging. Couples are now turning to ChatGPT as a neutral and affordable mediator to navigate relationship conflicts. Faced with the high costs of traditional therapy, many couples are leveraging the chatbot to seek advice, gain valuable insights, and even resolve longstanding disagreements. For Dom Versaci and Abella Bala, ChatGPT has been a game-changer. Rather than shelling out big bucks for human therapy, the couple has been using the AI-powered tool to work through their issues, the New York Post reported.

Notably, the couple have been using ChatGPT to resolve disputes for six months. "ChatGPT has saved our relationship," Ms Bala, 36, an influencer talent manager from Los Angeles, told The Post.

At a mere $20 per month for the premium package, ChatGPT has been offering solid communication tips to the couple. This affordable AI-powered tool has empowered the LA couple to navigate their differences with ease, fostering a deeper understanding of each other's perspectives without the need for costly therapy sessions or interpersonal drama.

"ChatGPT is weirdly helpful for de-escalating fights, neither of us want to argue back and forth with a robot," Ms Bala said. "Therapy is expensive, and sometimes you just need a neutral third party to tell you who's being insane," Mr Versaci added.

Growing Trend

The trend of embracing robo-therapy is rapidly gaining momentum among cost-conscious couples across the United States. As traditional therapy sessions with a human practitioner can be prohibitively expensive, with New Yorkers facing fees of over $400 per session, many couples are turning to chatbots as a more affordable alternative. However, it's essential to note that ChatGPT's capabilities are still in their early stages, and the advice provided is often generic and limited in scope.

According to Ashley Williams, a licensed mental health counsellor in New York, ChatGPT can be a valuable resource for couples navigating minor relationship issues, particularly those seeking to enhance their communication skills and conflict-resolution strategies. However, Ms Williams noted that AI technology is not yet equipped to replace the expertise of trained mental health professionals.

While ChatGPT can offer general guidance and support, it lacks the nuance and depth required to address the complex, unique needs of individuals in a relationship. "There's not enough research [proving that ChatGPT's advice] is reliable. How much of your personal information are you divulging to AI, and where is that information being stored?"

A study released in February 2025 by Hatch Data and Mental Health found that participants preferred guidance from ChatGPT over written advice from human therapists. The research revealed that individuals found the AI-powered bot's responses to be more "positive" and uplifting compared to those from human professionals.

"Chatbot therapy might be useful to help you think through a response to a relationship concern or to respond to an awkward conversation. It is nonjudgmental and it is affordable," Susan Albers, a psychologist for Cleveland Clinic said.