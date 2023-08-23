Zomato, Swiggy Extend Support For ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Mission. See Posts

Chandrayaan-3 Landing: India will become 1st country to soft-land on the lunar south pole.

In a heartwarming gesture, Zomato and Swiggy, the two popular food delivery platforms, expressed their support for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its Chandrayaan-3 mission. In particular, Zomato, which is known for its witty social media posts, delighted netizens as it shared a picture of 'dahi cheeni' (yoghurt and sugar), along with best wishes for the success of the mission.

"dear @isro, all the best for Chandrayaan 3 landing today," Zomato tweeted along with the image.

Take a look below:

dear @isro, all the best for Chandrayaan 3 landing today pic.twitter.com/MPWL5uO7vJ — zomato (@zomato) August 23, 2023

For those unaware, 'dahi cheeni' is considered as a good luck offering and it holds cultural significance in India. It symbolizes a traditional well-wishing gesture for auspicious beginnings and success.

Zomato's post quickly gained traction, garnering attention from space enthusiasts, foodies and social media users alike.

Separately, Swiggy shared a heartfelt wish. "1 delivery, 1.4 billion smiles! Wishing #Chandrayaan3 a happy touch down on the moon," the post read.

1 delivery, 1.4 billion smiles! wishing #Chandrayaan3 a happy touchdown on the moon 👏 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) August 23, 2023

In the app, Swiggy also added a mini Chandrayaan-3 in place of the agent delivering the food. "Chandrayaan is coming. Swiggy at its best. Impressive design," a user wrote while sharing a screenshot of the Swiggy map.

India's Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the moon's south pole today. If successful, India will become the fourth country to do a soft landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the former Soviet Union. The nation will also become the first country to soft-land on the lunar south pole which is of much interest because of the possibility of finding water.

ISRO will live telecast the landing event on its ISRO website and public broadcaster DD National TV will begin telecast live from 5:27 PM. According to experts, the final 15 to 20 minutes will determine the success of the mission when Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander with rover Pragyan will make its soft landing.