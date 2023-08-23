Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Kareena Kapoor To Jeff Bezos, Famous Personalities Across Globe Cheer For ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 Landing: India will become 1st country to soft-land on the lunar south pole.

India's Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the moon's south pole today. If successful, India will become the fourth country to do a soft landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the former Soviet Union. The nation will also become the first country to soft-land on the lunar south pole which is of much interest because of the possibility of finding water.

Now, as India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) prepares to execute Chandrayaan-3's landing today at 6:04 pm, famous personalities across the globe expressed their excitement for the historic moment to happen, and many of them came forward to hail the Indian space agency for this mission. Taking to social media, celebrities, including R Madhavan, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk wished Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the moon's south pole.

"Root for India! Good luck, Chandrayaan-3," Mr Bezos wrote on the Threads app while resharing an ISRO's post.

Actor R Madhavan, who played Indian aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan in the movie 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', wrote on X, "Chandrayaan-3 WILL BE ABSOLUTE SUCCESS -- MARK MY WORDS . Congratulations @isro.. IN ADVANCE .. on this spectacular success .. I AM SO SO HAPPY AND PROUD ... congratulations to @NambiNOfficial too .. Vikas engine delivers yet once again during the launch".

Chandrayaan-3 WILL BE ABSOLUTE SUCCESS —- MARK MY WORDS . Congratulations @isro .. IN ADVANCE .. on this spectacular success .. I AM SO SO HAPPY AND PROUD … congratulations to @NambiNOfficial too .. Vikas engine delivers yet once again during the launch.… — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 23, 2023

South superstar Jr NTR wrote, "Chandrayaan Set to land on the Moon Today at 6:04 PM."

Chandrayaan Set to land on the Moon Today at 6:04PM 🇮🇳#Chandrayaan3Landingpic.twitter.com/zlQQEL6uQq — Jr NTR Fan Club (@JrNTRFC) August 23, 2023

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk has also reacted to the Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission. Responding to a post on X that says the cost of Chandrayaan-3 is less than the budget of the movie 'Interstellar', Mr Musk said the mission is "good for India".

Good for India 🇮🇳! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 22, 2023

According to ANI, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "It's a great moment for India and a proud moment for every Indian. All of us are waiting to watch it. I'm going to do that with my boys".

#WATCH | On Chandrayaan 3 landing, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan says, "It's a great moment for India and a proud moment for every Indian. All of us are waiting to watch it. I'm going to do that with my boys." pic.twitter.com/MLJKJjoPsS — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

Notably, ISRO will live telecast the landing event on its ISRO website and public broadcaster DD National TV will begin telecast live from 5:27 PM. According to experts, the final 15 to 20 minutes will determine the success of the mission when Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander with rover Pragyan will make its soft landing.