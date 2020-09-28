Chai Recipe With Coconut Milk, Maple Syrup Has Desi Twitter Aghast. Watch

This recipe for chai latte has divided opinions on social media.

A recipe for "chai latte" - shared by medical website WebMD on Twitter - has polarised opinions on the microblogging platform. Tea lovers are usually quite particular about the way their tea is prepared. It is said that brewing the perfect cup of chai is an art in itself. While some prefer theirs without any spices, others love a good hit of cardamom and ginger in their tea. But this recipe by WebMD has not found many takers on the microblogging platform - with dozens of people denouncing it as an "abomination".

"Learn how to make a chai latte -- without the coffee shop price tag," wrote WebMD while sharing the recipe video. 

It starts off like any good cup of tea does - with water being put to boil. Three tea bags are added to two cups of water. After that five crushed cardamom pods and cloves go in. So far, so good. Then, the recipe begins to deviate from the traditional cup of masala chai with the addition of star anise. Cinnamon sticks and a tablespoon of ginger complete the spice mix, but then comes the part that truly has desi Twitter aghast - the addition of coconut milk and maple syrup. See for yourself:

The video has garnered over 88,000 views since being shared on Sunday, but many on the microblogging platform had nothing but criticism for it. 

Some felt that it had too much going on

Others could not get over the coconut milk and maple syrup

Many joked that the amount of ingredients going into the chai latte almost made it a complete dish in itself

And some informed WebMD that the perfect cup of tea is brewed without boiling the tea leaves

Still, the recipe did find a few fans

Where do you stand on this? Let us know using the comments section.

