Celebs Spend Time With Pets During Lockdown, Delight Fans With Adorable Pics

The Internet is a place where disagreements are common, but this time, everyone seems to agree on one thing - pets are the real winners of the coronavirus lockdown. If social media posts are anything to go by, pets seem delighted to have their humans home - and vice versa. People have been raving about getting to spend some unprecedented extra time with their pets as they work from home and follow social distancing rules, and celebrities are no exception. From Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra, celebs have been treating fans to adorable pics with their furry friends during the lockdown. Take a look:
This morning, actor Anushka Sharma shared a sweet picture with her husband Virat Kohli and their pet dog. "Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer," she wrote in a note accompanying the picture.
Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy' or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.
Since being shared online, the photograph has collected over 1.3 lakh 'likes' and hundreds of comments.
Alia Bhatt, too, has been delighting fans with photos of her cat Edward, along with pics of Ranbir Kapoor's two dogs. The 27-year-old had earlier shared a post requesting people not to abandon their pets during the coronavirus pandemic.
Take a look at her posts below:
Actor Athiya Shetty had also shared a similar appeal six days ago. "Pets do not have corona, nor can they contract it... You wouldn't abandon your family members. Do not abandon your pets," she wrote while sharing two selfies with her dog.
“those who teach us most about humanity aren't always human.” - Donald Hicks . . *Pets do not have corona, nor can they contract it.* Please read that sentence again. You wouldn't abandon your family members. Do not abandon your pets. . . ps: swipe right to see just how much he tolerates me ????
On Tuesday, cricketer KL Rahul also shared a cute boomerang video with his pet dog, Simba. The video has collected over a million views on Instagram.
In fact, it is not just cats and dogs but also horses that are making an appearance on social media. Actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela posted pics of her horse Daisy on Instagram this afternoon. "This is the best time to show pets, how much u love and care about them," she wrote, again requesting her followers not to abandon their pets.
Self isolation doesn't apply to my darling daisy. This is the best time to show pets, how much u love and care about them. Some heartless people have been abandoning their pets during this time - it's extremely cruel. The love & care u show towards ur pets speaks volumes about ur personality.
Meanwhile, over in Los Angeles, quarantine buddies Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are also spending time with their German shepherd, Gino Jonas, and chihuahua Diana Chopra.
Are you spending some quality time with your pets too? Let us know using the comments section.