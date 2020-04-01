Celebs Spend Time With Pets During Lockdown, Delight Fans With Adorable Pics

Celebrities are spending time with their pets during the lockdown.

The Internet is a place where disagreements are common, but this time, everyone seems to agree on one thing - pets are the real winners of the coronavirus lockdown. If social media posts are anything to go by, pets seem delighted to have their humans home - and vice versa. People have been raving about getting to spend some unprecedented extra time with their pets as they work from home and follow social distancing rules, and celebrities are no exception. From Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra, celebs have been treating fans to adorable pics with their furry friends during the lockdown. Take a look:

This morning, actor Anushka Sharma shared a sweet picture with her husband Virat Kohli and their pet dog. "Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer," she wrote in a note accompanying the picture.

Since being shared online, the photograph has collected over 1.3 lakh 'likes' and hundreds of comments.

Alia Bhatt, too, has been delighting fans with photos of her cat Edward, along with pics of Ranbir Kapoor's two dogs. The 27-year-old had earlier shared a post requesting people not to abandon their pets during the coronavirus pandemic.

Take a look at her posts below:

Actor Athiya Shetty had also shared a similar appeal six days ago. "Pets do not have corona, nor can they contract it... You wouldn't abandon your family members. Do not abandon your pets," she wrote while sharing two selfies with her dog.

On Tuesday, cricketer KL Rahul also shared a cute boomerang video with his pet dog, Simba. The video has collected over a million views on Instagram.

In fact, it is not just cats and dogs but also horses that are making an appearance on social media. Actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela posted pics of her horse Daisy on Instagram this afternoon. "This is the best time to show pets, how much u love and care about them," she wrote, again requesting her followers not to abandon their pets.

Meanwhile, over in Los Angeles, quarantine buddies Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are also spending time with their German shepherd, Gino Jonas, and chihuahua Diana Chopra.

Are you spending some quality time with your pets too? Let us know using the comments section.